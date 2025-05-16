WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Contrasts Triple H & Vince McMahon's Leadership Styles

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken the reins of WWE over the last several years, with his father-in-law Vince McMahon stepping away from the company in the midst of sexual assault and trafficking allegations. The response to Levesque's leadership has been mostly positive, with fans praising his creative choices while wrestlers have appreciated the change in environment backstage.

According to Kevin Nash, a former WWE star and longtime friend of Levesque's, there was an almost immediate shift when McMahon stepped down. Speaking on "Kliq This," Nash stated that he'd heard from producers that things felt less tense once Levesque was in charge.

"Paul's not the kind of person that's going to f***ing lay into somebody," Nash said. "That's not his temperament."

If something went wrong and it was a big enough deal, Levesque might take the time to step in and find out what happened. However, unless it was the end of a show, Nash believes Levesque would be too busy and would delegate that responsibility to someone else, such as Paul Heyman. That's in stark contrast to how Nash believes McMahon would've handled such a situation.

"[McMahon] was [like] 'What the f**k happened?' when you came through the curtain," Nash continued.

Nash then brought up the widely-circulated clip of Brock Lesnar throwing his championship belt at McMahon in frustration after coming through the curtain at WWE WrestleMania 34. Laughing, Nash insisted that the same type of thing would never happen to Levesque, implying that nobody would feel the need to jump to such a heightened emotional state right away.

