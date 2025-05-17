Solo Sikoa Refers To New WWE Star Jeff Cobb By Apparent New Ring Name On SmackDown

Jeff Cobb will now be going by the name JC Mateo.

Cobb made his debut with commentary using his former name during last weekend's Backlash event, aligning with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline to help Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship. WWE filed to trademark the name, JC Mateo, as part of a number of new filings in recent weeks, with it yet to be confirmed how the name would be used.

However, during "WWE SmackDown" Sikoa notably referred to Cobb as "JC" to suggest that it would be his new ring name per WWE's long-standing practice. The name change has since been formalized by WWE with the clip of the show posted to YouTube, referring to Cobb as JC Mateo. At the time of writing, he has yet to be referred by his new full name on broadcast.

Cobb was blindsided by LA Knight during the segment, with the former US Champion out for revenge after being cost his match against Fatu at Backlash. Prior to Knight's intervention, things were getting tense between Sikoa and Fatu over the involvement in his title defense, with the "Samoan Werewolf" notably confused by the arrival of a new member in their faction. Later on in the show, the three of them were shown to be searching for Knight, although Fatu followed far behind the pair of Cobb and Sikoa.