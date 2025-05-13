WWE Files Multiple New Trademarks Including Potential Wrestler Names

WWE has filed trademarks for a few more names, some of which could potentially be the names of future WWE stars.

"PWInsider" has reported that WWE has applied for four trademarks, namely – King of the Lucas, Adrenaline Drip, JC Mateo, and Jamar Hampton. Some of these could be nicknames or names of wrestlers who are yet to debut on WWE television. WWE has a few new shows, like LFG and Evolve, which will require more ring names, which could be the reason why they're already trademarking names that have not yet been assigned to a wrestler.

Aside from trademarking these names, they also opposed the trademark of the phrase, "Then, Now & Forever," which musician Neal Schon tried to trademark recently. The "Then, Now & Forever" phrase had the addition of "together" a few years ago.

Earlier this year, WWE filed a trademark for the D1 name, which could be connected to their NIL programme, and later applied for a trademark for the Kalyx name, which is reportedly for referee Jessika Carr. The promotion also trademarked the Fraxiom ring name, which is the name of "WWE NXT" tag team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom. While WWE primarily trademarks names of current and future stars, they also revived their interest in trademarking the Edge name, which is the gimmick of AEW star Adam Copeland, recently.