WWE Officially Files Trademark For Popular NXT Tag Team Name

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of popular "WWE NXT" tag team and current NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, the team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

According to the latest filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE submitted a new trademark application on February 25. This trademark news follows WWE's recent filings for several pro wrestling names, which are speculated to be for the company's up-and-coming stars.

The Fraxiom name is a portmanteau of Frazer and Axiom, and the duo have been teaming together since January 2024 after they briefly feuded with each other. Fraxiom has been quite successful since they paired together over a year ago, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions, with their current reign with the titles beginning in September, when they beat Chase U at No Mercy last year.

The tag team has won over fans with their phenomenal chemistry and in-ring ability between the squared circle, and they are regarded as one of the best tag teams in the current pro wrestling circuit. Fraxiom has earned plaudits from the pundits too, ranking #2 in PWI's list of top 100 tag teams of 2024, while also finishing second in the Wrestling Observer Tag Team of the Year Award, behind AEW's The Young Bucks.

The duo's incredible athleticism has also been on display in TNA Wrestling in recent months following WWE and TNA's partnership deal. The partnership between the two promotions will afford the duo the opportunity to face off against one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, The Hardy Boyz, with the two teams set to face off against each other at WWE NXT Roadblock on March 11.