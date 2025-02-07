Nathan Frazer & Axiom Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles Vs. Nemeth Brothers On TNA Impact

WWE and TNA's partnership has spawned several matches in recent weeks, with the latest being an "NXT" tag team title match against two TNA stars who were formerly with WWE. Fraxiom, the tag team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, successfully defended their WWE NXT Tag Team titles for the second time on "TNA Impact," defeating Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth on the February 6 edition of the show.

The Nemeth brothers earned their shot at the "NXT" tag team titles after they defeated AJ Francis and KC Navarro on last week's episode of "Impact." But the brothers — who have been teaming together since last year — came up short against the "NXT" stars after some confusion in the ring. Ryan tried to use a steel chair on the WWE stars but was stopped by his brother Nic, which is when Frazer and Axiom capitalized on the moment, with Frazer dropkicking Nic out of the ring, and the "NXT" tag team champions combining to retain their titles. Nic looked disconsolate on the outside following the loss.

Fraxiom, who are currently in their second reign as "NXT" Tag Team Champions, defeated another TNA tag team The Rascalz, on the January 23 live edition of "Impact."

The duo had won the tag titles at No Mercy last September, when they beat Chase U, and have since defeated main roster teams like The Street Profits and A-Town Down Under, as well as "NXT" teams like No Quarter Catch Crew and Out The Mud. As of this writing, there has been no announcement regarding Fraxiom wrestling in future "Impact" shows, while they have, so far, also not been booked for "NXT's" next Premium Live Event, Vengeance Day.