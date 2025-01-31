Ex-WWE Star Teaming Up With Ex-AEW Star For NXT Tag Title Match On TNA Impact

Axiom and Nathan Frazer have defended their NXT Tag Team Championship against anyone and everyone who has dared to step up. Aside from the 19 days where Chase U reigned as champions heading into the No Mercy Premium Live Event in September 2024, Fraxiom have dominated the "WWE NXT" tag team division to the point where they have now started beating teams in TNA, starting with The Rascalz on the January 23 "TNA Impact." However, they will be sticking around in TNA for another title match against men with experience in WWE and AEW.

After their recent victory over AJ Francis and KC Navarro of First Class, Ryan Nemeth and his brother Nic went to TNA's Director of Authority Santino Marella to express how much they wanted a title shot after a recent string of victories. Marella's daughter, "Miss TNA" and "NXT" star Arianna Grace, stated that a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship would be a great idea, something the Nemeth Brothers didn't know was an option. However, they were more than up for the challenge, and on the February 6 "TNA Impact," Fraxiom will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Nemeth Brothers.

Ryan and Nic reunited in TNA when Nic signed with the promotion at the beginning of 2024, but due to Nic's pursuit of singles gold over the past year, their run as a tag team has suffered some setbacks. Their biggest match as a duo came at the Against All Odds event in June, at which they challenged The System for the TNA World Tag Team Championship but were unsuccessful. However, now that Nic is no longer the TNA World Champion, he and his brother can focus their efforts on potentially dethroning the most dominant "NXT" tag team.