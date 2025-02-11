WWE Trademarks 12 New Potential Wrestler Names, New Signee Jordynne Grace Calls Dibs

While WWE's recent releases are still fresh in the minds of wrestling fans and news cycles alike, the Stamford-based promotion has filed several new trademarks for potential new in-ring names. While the list of proposed names have divided netizens, former Knockouts Champion and recent WWE signee Jordynne Grace took to social media to seemingly stake her claim on one of the filed names.

Trademark motions for WWE's new names were filed Sunday with the US Patent and Trademark office, with Lauren A Dienes-Middlen as the listed WWE attorney. WWE is attempting to trademark 12 new names, and no further information — such as who the names may be assigned to — has been made available. The names are as follows:

Harley Riggins

Aria Bennett

Braxton Cole

Masyn Holiday

Summer Sorrell

Haze Jameson

Tate Wilder

Jax Presley

Osiris Griffin

Drako Knox

Trill London

Chantel Monroe

Grace, who recently signed a new WWE deal, reposted a post about the names on X (formerly known as Twitter) and jokingly claimed the name Trill London for herself — despite the fact that Grace has appeared several times on WWE programming under her current ring name at this point.

I'll take Trill London https://t.co/8pLD5UqVlo — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 10, 2025

Fans made their thoughts regarding the new names clear under Grace's post. While a few X users seemingly complimented names like Drako Knox, most replies underneath Grace's post poked fun at the name "Haze Jameson." Most netizens under Grace's post criticized the ridiculousness of some names, with one comparing the name Osiris Griffin to popular "Family Guy" protagonist Peter Griffin.

These names have yet to be approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office.