WWE Files To Revive Trademark On Top AEW Star's Former Ring Name After Abandoning It

Days after abandoning the trademark of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, aka Adam Copeland, WWE has once again tried to revive the trademark.

In January, WWE was given three months by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to hold on to the trademark of the Edge name, which it was assumed that they had abandoned when it expired on April 22. But the TKO-owned promotion has once again filed to hold on to the trademark on May 1, 2025, as per the latest filings on USPTO. The notice states that the application has been forwarded for further action.

The Edge name trademark is one of many trademarks that WWE has filed this year, which include referee Jessika Carr's in-ring name, Kalyx, "WWE NXT" tag team Fraxiom, as well as numerous names that they have trademarked for the future stars of the promotion.

Copeland hasn't used the Edge name since moving to AEW, but he has trademarked and used the "Rated-R Superstar" moniker, which was made famous during his Hall of Fame run in WWE. The WWE legend initially went by Adam Copeland when he debuted in AEW in 2023, but shortened it to Cope a few months ago, which he currently uses.

WWE trademarking the Edge name may not necessarily mean that Copeland is planning to return to the promotion. It could instead be a way to prevent AEW from using the name he's best known by.