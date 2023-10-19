Adam Copeland Files For New Trademark Alongside Top AEW Tag Team

With CM Punk gone from AEW, so too are the days of "CMFTR," the trio that the former AEW World Champion formed with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The duo could team up with new AEW star Adam Copeland in the future if the trademark they have filed is any indication.

Wet Yeti Inc., the company that trademarked all of the other terms associated with Adam Copeland since he joined AEW earlier this month, has trademarked the term "Rated FTR," clearly a portmanteau of FTR's tag team name and Copeland's "Rated-R Superstar" moniker. According to a trademark database search, the filing was made by Cash Wheeler under his legal name Daniel Wheeler. Wet Yeti Inc. had already trademarked the terms "Ledgend," "Rated-R Superstar," "Iconoclast," "The Rogue," and "Cope."

Copeland shared the ring with FTR for the first time in the opening segment on last week's "AEW Collision," but has yet to wrestle alongside the former AEW Tag Team Champions. The Hall of Famer is currently embroiled in a feud with former friend and tag partner Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, which finds him aligned with that trio's current rivals Sting and Darby Allin. Copeland has a history with FTR though, as the tag team helped Copeland train for his in-ring return in 2020, after almost a decade of retirement.

FTR's Dax Harwood even visited Copeland ahead of the veteran star's last match with WWE in August. Copeland debuted in AEW on October 1 at AEW WrestleDream in Seattle, WA, after his WWE contract expired at the end of September.