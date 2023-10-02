Adam 'Edge' Copeland Files For Multiple Trademarks Concurrent To AEW Debut

Adam Copeland has arrived in All Elite Wrestling and the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't just brought his "Rated-R Superstar" moniker with him, according to a flood of new trademarks from the company Wet Yeti Inc., with "The Gimmick Attorney" Michael Dockins listed as the Attorney of Record.

Trademarks for "Ledgend" (spelled with his WWE name Edge in the middle), "Iconoclast," "The Rogue," and "Cope" were all filed by Wet Yeti Inc. in the wake of Adam Copeland's debut at the end of AEW WrestleDream on Sunday.

All of the trademarks are submitted for "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

AEW President Tony Khan announced that the former WWE Superstar would be joining the company full-time, with a recent report suggesting that Copeland was coming to AEW to fill the void left by CM Punk's firing. At the post-WrestleDream scrum, Copeland said that he felt he and WWE had outgrown each other, which led to him wrestling his final match for the company in August, before signing with AEW once his WWE contract expired at the end of September.