Adam Copeland Wants To Replace CM Punk, More Reported Backstage Details On AEW Debut

The AEW roster has reportedly welcomed Adam Copeland's signing, who made his AEW debut at Sunday's WrestleDream show. The former WWE star is also open to taking on CM Punk's role in the promotion.

"Fightful Select" has reported on the backstage reactions in both AEW and WWE to Copeland moving to AEW, with stars from both rosters happy for the WWE Hall of Famer. The report states that Copeland is keen to help in any way he can, reportedly telling an unnamed star that he will assist the AEW roster behind the scenes and fill the gap left by Punk, who also aided stars backstage.

WWE reportedly knew that Copeland, who went by Edge, would not return to the promotion as far back as the summer. Copeland's contract with WWE expired at the end of September, with his last match coming against Sheamus on the August 18 edition of "SmackDown." The report also claims that WWE and Copeland maintain friendly relations, and the promotion would welcome him back if the opportunity arose. The report stated that AEW and WWE stars were certain that Copeland would sign for AEW, even before his final match in WWE.

Many fans were surprised that AEW used Copeland's iconic Metalingus theme song, but "Fightful" has reported that WWE never owned the rights to the song. AEW also used the "Rated-R Superstar" moniker in his debut at WrestleDream, which WWE didn't reportedly renew the trademark for, as they knew that Copeland would be leaving the company.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on the post WrestleDream scrum that Copeland will feature twice this week, first on "AEW Dynamite," and later in the week on "AEW Collision." He also revealed that the new AEW signing will wrestle on the October 10 edition of "Dynamite" against Luchasaurus.