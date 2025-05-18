National Poll Asks If Americans Buy Allegations Against WWE's Vince McMahon & Others

Vince McMahon's years of sexual misconduct, while only recently reported, have already created a deep, dark stain on the already controversial reputation of professional wrestling. What was originally a secret kept on the other side of the curtains in guerilla has been exposed for the whole word to see, and according to a poll on social media, 24% of Americans, both in- and outside of wrestling's influenced, believe that McMahon is guilty of his misdeeds.

YouGov America posted the results of their overarching sexual abuse allegation study on X, formerly known as Twitter. The results, derived from a larger survey regarding sexual assault, prompted a sample of 1,135 United States adult citizens to state their beliefs in the sexual abuse allegations against several prominent figures, such as Sean "Diddy" Combs (known better as "P. Diddy"), Jeffrey Epstein, and Bill Cosby. McMahon was listed towards the bottom, with 24% of respondents stating that they believed in McMahon's sexual assault allegations. 9% stated that they did not believe in the allegations, and 68% of survey takers expressed that they were "not sure."

New YouGov polling about sexual assault

As far as you know, are any sexual assault allegations against the following person true?

% of U.S. adult citizens who say yes | no

Sean Combs 74% | 3%

Jeffrey Epstein 73% | 5%

Bill Clinton 56% | 14%

Donald Trump 51% | 25%

(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/EMI4zTz712 — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) May 15, 2025

According to YouGov's more detailed survey breakdown, 26% of the survey's 530 male respondents and 22% of the survey's 602 female respondents responded in the affirmative. 13% of the survey's male respondents and 4% of the survey's female respondents denied the allegations. 61% of male surveyors and 74% of female surveyors — an overwhelming majority — were unsure. Across age (all respondents were over 18), race, party identification, family income, and regional categorizations, most survey respondents were unsure as to whether they believed McMahon's allegations.

Respondents were collected from YouGov's voluntary opt-in panel, and are claimed to be "representative of adult U.S. citizens." The survey was held over web-based interviews, with a margin of error measurement of ±3.9% when adjusted for weighting.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).