The Tragic Story Of Chris Von Erich

The Von Erichs are among the most storied wrestling families, both for their contributions to wrestling and for the tragedies that have befallen them. They were spearheaded into professional wrestling by family patriarch Fritz Von Erich, who debuted in 1952 and became a cemented heel figure with a villainous German character capitalizing on post-WWII sentiment. He took control of NWA Big Time Wrestling in 1966, with the promotion re-branding to World Class Championship Wrestling in 1982, which proved to be the launchpad for the next generation of Von Erich wrestlers: Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris.

By many accounts, Fritz was tough on the boys, with Kevin recalling in an interview with The Guardian that they would get a "leather strap across our back" when they stepped out of line. Fritz would rank each of his sons in order of who was his favorite, noting that the rankings could always change to drive them into seeking his favor. Their mother, Doris, disapproved of the way he parented. "She was going to leave my dad because she thought that he was too rough on me, Dave, and Kerry. She didn't want Mike and Chris to be raised that way."

Doris and Fritz eventually divorced in 1992, but by that point, they had already lost all of their children except for Kevin and Kerry – the latter of whom would later take his own life.