The Von Erich Family's Nazi Curse Explained

The tragedies that plagued one of wrestling's most iconic families would seem like something only Hollywood could imagine to those not familiar with the Von Erichs. A wider audience outside of the wrestling fandom will soon be exposed to just that when A24's "The Iron Claw," starring Zach Efron, is released on December 22.

The movie follows the lives of the Von Erich brothers as they navigate their way into the world of professional wrestling, only to experience misfortune and tragedy. The "Iron Claw" trailer shows the family dealing with these various tragedies, including the multiple deaths that left only one brother alive to see the film's release.

There's something the movie may not explore explicitly, however, due to its controversial nature. Rumors and gossip throughout history have given birth to what is now known as the "Von Erich curse," which stems from a gimmick portrayed by patriarch Jack Adkisson, also known as Fritz Von Erich, as he rose to fame during his time in the industry. The man who started the Von Erich dynasty chose to portray a Nazi, wanting to stand out as a heel. According to the superstitious rumor, that gimmick cost Fritz Von Erich dearly.



This article contains mentions of substance abuse, self-harm, and suicide.