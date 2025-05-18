Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes To Challenge For AEW Tag Titles At Double Or Nothing

The Sons of Texas will look to become double champions at Double or Nothing, defeating CRU during "AEW Collision" to secure an opportunity at the World Tag Team Championship held by The Hurt Syndicate.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara re-emerged in AEW after Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin called for challengers, having together captured the ROH Tag titles and Rhodes a reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Champion alongside The Von Erichs. Stood in their way, however, was the team of Lio Rush and Action Andretti having defeated fellow title hopefuls Top Flight in April. The bout saw the ROH Champions starting strong, taking control in the ring before CRU reversed the momentum to lay in spiteful offense on the outside.

They isolated Rhodes back inside the ring before he fought to make the hot tag to Guevara; Guevara's run was brief, finding himself isolated in the ring as Rhodes was left incapacitated and recovering on the apron. Rhodes got back into the fold to break up an attempted pinfall, allowing for Guevara to gain the advantage over Andretti and eventually land the GTH for the winning pinfall – with Rush just a moment too late in breaking it up. As a result, Guevara and Rhodes will be challenging for the AEW World Tag titles at Double or Nothing, making the fifth title defense of The Hurt Syndicate's reign.