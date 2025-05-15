Hurt Business To Induct MJF On AEW Dynamite, Defend Tag Titles At Double Or Nothing

The Hurt Syndicate is in the business of hurting people, and business is booming lately. The AEW World Tag Team Champions are heading to Double or Nothing in Arizona, but they don't currently have challengers.

That will all change on Saturday, as ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will face The Cru's Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a chance to face Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin on May 25. Rhodes initially threw down the gauntlet to Benjamin and Lashley on "AEW Dynamite," but was interrupted by The Cru, leading to MVP to make the contender's match for "Collision."

It is entirely possible that The Hurt Syndicate will be one man stronger by the time they defend their titles, as AEW's resident ne'er-do-well, MJF, was finally told his pleas had been heard and his prayers answered. After plying the group with women, cars, and watches, Benjamin, MVP, and Lashley finally gave MJF the unanimous vote for his entry into the faction. MJF will sign a contract on next week's "AEW Dynamite" to make his membership official. There is no word on the status of former Hurt Business/Syndicate ally Cedric Alexander, who left WWE earlier this year.