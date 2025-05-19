Matt Hardy Calls WWE Releases 'Standard Procedure,' Warns Talent To Not Burn Bridges

Earlier this month, WWE released over 15 wrestlers from the company, cutting notable main roster talent such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler. It's not unusual for WWE to let go of Superstars during the spring, with the company traditionally making releases following WrestleMania, whether fans agree with the decision to cut specific talent or not. TNA star Matt Hardy, who's had a history of bouncing between different wrestling promotions, recently provided his thoughts on WWE's latest departures on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"I just think it's standard procedure you know, it kind of comes with he industry. I feel like you have to know that going in. I mean, they've been doing that now, you know these cuts like this for over 20 years ... they do that to kind of trim the fat, that's never going to change, I don't think even the TKO merger and everything else, I don't think that's going to really change that."

Hardy explained that talent have the privilege of wrestling during an era with several options of employment, listing AEW, TNA and MLW as ideal brands to sign with if you're a free agent. In addition, he warned those who were just released by WWE to remain polite and respectful, rather than bitter.

"Don't burn bridges before you have an opportunity to go somewhere else just in case, you never know. The best thing you can possibly do is if there's something you don't like, just shut the hell up about it."

Hardy also stated that social media has made it more difficult for wrestlers to avoid negativity, explaining that performers should know better than to engage with fan criticism and should just focus on the positives going forward.

