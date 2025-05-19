Former WWE Star FKA Xia Li Wins MMA Debut

Xia Zhao — better known to WWE fans as Xia Li — may have been released by WWE back in April 2024, but has since shown up as Lei Ying Lee in TNA, where she's already faced Tessa Blanchard on pay-per-view, as well as recently making her MMA debut. A recent social media post celebrated Xia's victory over Myriam Essalki via majority decision on May 17 during a Combat Night MM event; Essalki was undefeated before clashing with the former WWE star.

Xia was originally going to have her debut MMA match last year August 3 at Combat Night MMA against Xiomara Lee, but the fight was postponed eventually when Xia contracted COVID-19. It's currently unclear whether or not the two will end up clashing again at a later stage but according to Tapology.com, Xiomara hasn't competed since 2022, and is currently sitting at a 1-0-0 fighting record. Outside of MMA and TNA, Xia has been competing on the independent circuit.

It remains to be seen how successful Xia will end up being in TNA, but so far she's won six out of her 11 matches with the promotion, and has mainly maintained the wrestling gimmick and look she had in WWE at the time of her release. Her successful foray into MMA could allow Xia to add some legitimacy to her character.

WWE stars Chelsea Green, Titus O'Neil, Noam Dar, Arianna Grace, and women's champ Tiffany Stratton — in addition to AEW's Deonna Purrazzo and Viva Van and TNA's Steve Maclin and Elijah — sent their congratulations via comment, as well as industry vets Gail Kim and Fred Rosser.