John Cena Explains Origin Of Trademark WWE Catchphrase

Throughout his WWE career, John Cena has created several catchphrases, whether it be "The Champ Is Here," or even "Word Life" from his Doctor Of Thuganomics days. However, no other catchphrase of Cena's will ever be more popular than "You Can't See Me," which not only grew to be well known in WWE, but also with those unfamiliar with wrestling, as the expression has become heavily influenced in meme culture over the years. Although it's one of WWE's most successful catchphrases of all time, Cena revealed at Philadelphia Fan Expo this past weekend that the creation of "You Can't See Me" simply originated from a dare.

"It was an accident. My brother dared me to do it on television and I was on a Saturday night program called Velocity that nobody watched or cared about, but I personally loved cause that was the only match I could get. He dared me to do it on TV and I did."

Additionally, Cena was asked which of his custom-made t-shirts is his favorite, revealing that a recent, but exclusive shirt that was released still ranks at the top of his list for personal attire.

"My favorite one of all time is a very limited one. It's the Super Mario parody. I thought they were going to be great, we were going to run 500 shirts and we sold it with like a championship belt, wristbands, an NFT, autographed, a commemorative book, but the price point was way too high ... we only sold like 15 shirts." Cena also explained that WWE wanted to sell the t-shirts at regular price once they weren't selling, but he was insistent on the bundle remaining an exclusive collectible.

