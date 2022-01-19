John Cena was recently interviewed by Pardon My Take about his Dr. Of Thuganomics gimmick. He made it clear that the character could return at some point down the line, as he believes that it now brings a level of nostalgia all by itself.

“That’s not true,” Cena said on the Dr. Of Thuganomics not coming back. “Over the years, you’ve actually seen more of the good Dr. Of Thuganomics than over like the past 10 years. The appearance in the Firefly Fun House match, the appearance at WrestleMania with Elias. It’s almost like that character has taken on a sense of nostalgia itself. So when it shows up, it’s a thing that gets people excited. So, never say never.”

At the moment, John Cena is promoting his new show, ‘Peacemaker,’ which is airing on HBO Max. He revealed why he took on the role and the importance James Gunn played in that decision.

“James Gunn,” Cena said as his reason for doing the show. “I got to work with him on the Suicide Squad and see how fantastic he is. He’s such an amazing storyteller and he also has no ass**les. He puts together teams of people where there’s not a bad apple in the bunch.

“You know these are long shoots, and if you have someone with a bad attitude, that can seep through to anybody on set. I liked the fact I knew I was going to be surrounded by good people, and I knew I was going to be surrounded by a professional that was going to make me better. And I knew James Gunn would put together a cast of the best people he could possibly get,” he added. “It was going to be a great experience either way.”

John Cena also spoke about what he is looking to do in the future. He admitted that at the moment, it is all about storytelling and looking for projects that are riveting to him personally.

“I guess the answer is just something I love, and I don’t know what that is,” he admitted. “Right now, it is definitely storytelling, I don’t seek out like, ‘this role would be great.’ I read, I read a lot of scripts, and if I read it and I am riveted by it, I know I can contribute to it.

“I don’t need to be the lead, it could be a very small role. I just finished a very small role in a movie called, ‘The Independent.’ Where the script was riveting and it was intriguing to me and that’s a role that is not this. And it is not adult comedy, it was a dramatic role and I was just riveted by the story. I didn’t search that out.”

