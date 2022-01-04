WWE star John Cena sat down with Games Radar to promote his upcoming HBO Max tv-series Peacemaker, which will be streaming later this month. John Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker from the film The Suicide Squad, and he teased the direction the series would go in.

“In Peacemaker, you’re gonna see a lot of stuff that people can relate to in their lives, and be able to craft their own takeaways,” Cena said. “I never want to tell people how to feel or think when they watch something, but I really love the fact that it hits on a lot of stuff about what family means to us, searching for approval of others, how to live your life, and nature versus nurture and how we’re raised. How the values we grew up in can change, and how difficult it is to unwire some stuff. There’s a bunch in there that is really gonna be good and fun to look at in the whole series.”

John Cena also showered series creator and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn for his handling of the series. Cena believes fans will ultimately be very pleased with where Gunn, Cena, and the rest of the Peacemaker cast take the character of Chris Smith going forward.

“The way James crafted every character path is really fun,” Cena said. “You really go through a hell of a ride in the eight episodes, and I think Adebayo is no different. There’s a moment in the trailer where Adebayo is like’man, if you were just Chris every once in a while, that wouldn’t be so effing bad!’ I think she’s the one person that creates a safe environment for maybe him to be him.

“This is a guy who literally, by his own free will, is dancing in his underwear in somebody else’s apartment. There’s more than what you see on the surface inside of Chris Smith, and I think Adebayo is a nice catalyst to bring that out. Hopefully, people will watch Peacemaker and want to root for Christopher Smith, even though he is a douchebag and he always will have those qualities!”

