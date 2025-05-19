Dave Meltzer Weighs In On ECW Legend Sabu's Last Match, Death

Much has been made about Sabu's final match, after the ECW legend died weeks after the controversial bout. A recent interview with Joey Janela revealed that Sabu was in pain before the match and was given the legal drug Kratom to help get him ring-ready. In a new episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer clarified the situation.

"He was in rough shape that night. I know there's people who are trying to now say he wasn't," Meltzer said. "It's kinda a weird one but he was in rough shape that match...I know from people there who told me in detail...We don't have a cause of death. They have to clear it through his wife."

According to Meltzer, Sabu's wife, who lives in Japan, had been separated from the former ECW Champion for many years, but because there was no formal divorce, she was still next of kin and is the final word on how much will be known about Sabu's cause of death.

"For now, we probably won't get [a cause of death]," Meltzer said, explaining there were still toxicology tests to be done.

Sabu wrestled his last match at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, defeating the titular star in a controversial match. Sabu suffered a concussion early in the match, after tumbling out of the ring and hitting his head on the concrete floor. According to Janela, Sabu heard the entrance music of his longtime friend, The Sandman, which Janela says powered Sabu through the rest of the match.