Report: WWE Interested In International Talent After Recent UK Tryouts

WWE is always on the lookout for new talent, and once again, the company held a series of tryouts in the United Kingdom.

According to Fightful Select, this round of European tryouts had one standout in which WWE is taking an interest: Spanish wrestling star Zozaya. While the rest of the tryouts received notes and comments following their tryouts, Zozaya's performance has WWE officials pursuing the Fight Factory Pro Irish Junior Heavyweight Champion. The independent star is currently attending University, but is set to graduate in June. Whoever ends up signing with WWE following the tryouts will likely not start until September, giving Zozaya plenty of time to finish up his studies. The young star has only been wrestling for 7 years, mostly in European promotions like Progress and WXW, and he recently completed a tour of Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. There were no other talent named as standouts, though there could be others who are staying tight-lipped.

The news comes as "WWE NXT" gained two new recruits, as Jasper Troy and Tyra May Steele won WWE developmental contracts in the finals of the show "WWE LFG," a reality competition similar to WWE's former "Tough Enough," which had WWE legends Booker T, Bully Ray, Undertakerm, and Mickie James coach teams of wrestlers through a tournament. The developmental program is in need of new talent, as, earlier this spring, a number of "WWE NXT" talent such as Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Duke Hudson, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and many others were released from the company as part of the mass releases that occurred after WrestleMania 41.