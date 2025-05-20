Kevin Owens Reflects On 10-Year Anniversary Of WWE Raw Debut, John Cena Open Challenge

Injured WWE star Kevin Owens has reminisced about the last decade in WWE on the 10th anniversary of his main roster debut.

Owens, memorably, debuted on the main roster when he answered John Cena's United States Champion Open Challenge on the May 18, 2015, edition of "Raw." The Canadian star talked about that moment, highlighting how that moment changed his life, in a recent video he posted on X.

"This morning, I was reminded that 10 years today, I showed up on Raw for the first time to answer John Cena's Open Challenge, and that night changed my life forever. Changed my career, and that was the beginning of to say an 'unbelievable ride' would be an understatement. Now, ten years later, I'm not where I want to be — because I wish I was in the ring performing, having matches, contributing, but that's not the case unfortunately,y because of this neck injury," he said.

While he is understandably disappointed at not being able to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his main roster debut in the ring, Owens looked back fondly on the past decade and thanked various people for the roles they played in making it memorable.

"Still, I have to say the last 10 years have been just so amazing. So many amazing moments in the ring, out of the ring, so many amazing people that I've had the chance to get to know. I'm just so grateful for all of it. Thank you all, everyone who has been part of it, from my family to the guys and girls in the locker room, to the crew, the people behind the scenes that I admire and respect so much, and the fans ... I really can't thank you enough for being a part of it," Owens added.

In his 10 years on the main roster, Owens went on to become a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice and the US Championship thrice.