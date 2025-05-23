John Cena Says This Former WWE Star Took A Risk On Him In WrestleMania Match

John Cena has wrestled 17 matches at WWE WrestleMania throughout his career, with his first showing taking place in 2004 against The Big Show. During a recent appearance at the Philadelphia Fan Expo (via Matt Kempke), Cena named that match as his favorite moment at New York City's Madison Square Garden while being gracious to Paul Wight for his part.

"[He] took a risk on me very early in my career," Cena said. "I'll always be grateful to him for that day."

After making his WWE main roster debut in June 2002, Cena spent the first year building his reputation. Though he didn't have anything to do at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, he began getting pushed immediately after, eventually leading to his match against The Big Show at WrestleMania 20.

Their match was set up during that year's Royal Rumble, with Show eliminating Cena. Though the story wasn't too deep, Cena made the first entrance of that year's WrestleMania and cut a rhyming promo insulting Big Show, the WWE United States Champion at the time. Big Show answered the call and the two went on to wrestle a nearly-10-minute match before the champion did the honors for the younger performer, making Cena the new United States Champion.

In addition to being his first WrestleMania match, the win marked Cena's first title win on the main roster. It was early in his career, at a point when Cena was just starting to really catch on with fans, and the victory was just what Cena needed to move to the next level. As Cena looks to wrap up his wrestling career in the near future, it doesn't seem as though he's lost any gratitude for the people who helped him get where he is.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Matt Kempke with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.