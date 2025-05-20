Eric Bischoff Gives Health Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan After Recent Surgery

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan underwent neck fusion surgery last week and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared what he knows about Hogan's recovery of his Real American Freestyle Wrestling business partner during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"I don't know about [the] 'back to work' part, I mean, he's taking phone calls?" Bischoff noted, adding that their business partners told him they'd been discussing their next moves with Hogan recently. "He flew in on Tuesday night, had surgery early Wednesday morning — it was a several hour surgery — they were working on ... the discs in his neck, but they had to go in front through his neck to get to 'em."

Bischoff further added that the surgery was needed in order to relieve the pressure Hogan had been feeling in his legs and his hands. "But from what I've heard, from one of the people that works closely to him on a daily basis, was that coming out of that surgery, for the first time in a long time, he could actually feel his hands." Additionally, Bischoff suggested that Hogan has been going through a lot of agony over the past six-seven years. "It's amazing that he's still walking, it shocks me that he's still capable of walking" he said. "He's kind of a fighter and he's digging in."

