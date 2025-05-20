AEW Star Critiques Shrek Wrestling Scene On 24th Anniversary Of Original Film Release

The animated film "Shrek" was given its wide release in theaters on May 18, 2001, and the movie has since become a touchstone for many millennials who grew up with it. Fans of the wrestling industry likely remember that "Shrek" features a scene in which the titular ogre and his sidekick, Donkey, step into the ring for a short tag team bout against some castle guards. Commenting on a clip of the scene on social media platform X, AEW star Mansoor shared his problems with Shrek's work.

Unsafe green piece of shit gets brought in as a new monster heel, proceeds to stiff and take liberties with every underneath guy on the roster. Throws away all his heat by playing to the crowd so much they had to improvise and turn him, only for him to jump ship to FFA. Fuck him. https://t.co/1v0CjZD0m0 — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) May 19, 2025

In a direct reply to the post, Mason Madden questioned his tag team partner's decision to bring up the color of Shrek's skin. However, that didn't stop Mansoor from continuing his online tirade, though he did switch targets. The wrestler kept going after a commenter brought up the cage match scene in Sam Raimi's original "Spider-Man," insulting the superhero by referring to them as a backyard wrestler.

"Worst look I've ever seen," Mansoor said regarding Spider-Man's wrestling gear. "Don't forget Human Spider cut a homophobic shoot promo on Bonesaw and his husband in the middle of the match. Then he cried about his PO despite going under time and refused to drop the belt. Hope his uncle gets killed in a mugging."

As of late, Mansoor and Madden have been appearing in ROH under the name MxM Collection. The moniker is in reference to their history as the Maximum Male Models in WWE; the two were released by that promotion in 2023 before joining AEW last summer. Additionally, they've continued to make occasional appearances on the independent scene.