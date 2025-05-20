Kevin Owens Endorses Non-WWE Book On Career With Sami Zayn: 'I'll Have This Forever'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The pro wrestling history between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn stretches back further than their WWE tenures and has been so storied that it inspired Aichi Shukutoku University professor J.J. McGee to write a book about the two titled: "Fight Forever: The Ballad of Kevin and Sami." Owens has since personally commented on the book in a clip posted on social media, where he also explained why he recommends it to fans.

In the clip, Owens praised McGee and gave her X account a shoutout and praised her as both a writer and a fan. "Sami and I obviously go way back, before WWE, and you know for the last twenty years we've worked together and tried to do things [with] little details and intricacies thrown in and wonder — hopefully — [if] somebody catches it," he said. "Through the years I've read her analysis of our work and various, you know, matches and promos and all kinds of stuff and she just understands what we do; better than anyone."

Owens then urged his and Zayn's fans to get their hands on the book, and once again praised McGee for her work putting their story together. "I'll have this forever now. I'll be able to look back on this and read this when I'm in my 70s, 80s, whatever, and be able to just, you know, look back on all these years fondly," he added.

Additionally, WWE's Big E commented on Owens' post, praising McGee's work. "Salute to you! This is amazing! I have long been floored by your ability to piece together the bread crumbs talent will drop. You truly do have a rare understanding of the storytelling in pro wrestling. I hope your book does gangbusters!"