Exclusive — J.J. McGee, Author Of New Book Fight Forever, On All Things Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn

I think a lot about wrestling as an art form, because there's a lot of conversation in fan spaces about that right now — about the art of wrestling. And it feels like there's weirdly distinct camps forming around specific styles and cultures and time periods and eras of promotions. So for lack of a better term, is there a wrestling movement that Sami and Kevin represent or belong to ... Do they represent a style or a philosophy in the art of wrestling?

I feel like they do, but I don't have a name for it.

Who else is doing it?

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi do that same sort of, "We tell really long stories that continue way past the official feud. And come back over and over and over again." I think Adam Page is doing that as well ... His character never shifts at random. You always feel the sort of guiding push of the person behind it.

This is going to sound really negative and I don't mean it that way. Because, for example, I love The Miz. But you can tell that The Miz is told, "Now, you're a babyface," and he says, "Oh, okay. Now, I'll go out and be a babyface." "Okay. You're going to have a heel turn." "Okay. Now, I'll have a heel turn," and it doesn't feel like he's as focused on, "What is my character?" He's doing what needs to be done for the greater good of the storylines around him. Whereas, I think people like Page and Zayn and Owens, obviously they're not sacrificing helping other people. But they're always working really hard on keeping a unified sense of their character's self going. And I think you can really feel that with some people. And to be fair, I think if everybody was that way, it would never work.

You need a lot of people who are willing to say, "Oh, my character is a heel now? Okay." Or else, you could never have that. But I do think it's a very distinct style. Very, very character-driven.

Almost like putting loyalty to character above loyalty to the promotion and what the promotion wants to do ... "I will do what the promotion wants to do until it conflicts with who my character is, at which point, we have to have a conversation."

Yeah. And you can tell that Kevin and Sami got that ... Especially when they were on the indies when they were doing five different promotions, right? You have to get a sense of yourself that transcends what CZW and Chikara and Ring of Honor want this week, because it's going to be different things. So I'm sure a lot of it comes from that.