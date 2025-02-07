Backstage Report On Kevin Owens' WWE Contracts Status

Following a social media post about Girl Scout cookies that seemingly alluded to his contract status in WWE, Kevin Owens has reportedly officially re-signed with the company. According to Fightful Select, Owens has signed a five-year contract after his X (formerly Twitter) post soliciting cookie sales, where he promised to keep wrestling for "at least four years, 11 months, and 22 days" if fans supported his daughter's Girl Scout troop.

The outlet reported Owens' deal was set to expire at the end of last year or the beginning of 2025 and prior to Friday, there was no word on when or if a new deal had been made official. Fightful reported the deal began on the day of the Royal Rumble, February 1, where Owens faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the championship, as well as the winged eagle belt Owens had been carrying since Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Owens didn't win the championship at the Royal Rumble, and attacked former friend Sami Zayn with a package piledriver on "WWE Raw" on Monday. Zayn checked on Owens during the ladder match, but didn't attempt to stop Rhodes from climbing the ladder when his best friend was down. Despite the loss, Owens was reportedly praised backstage for his work against Rhodes and his performance in the match, where he took plenty of bumps and suffered a gash on his head. Rhodes and producers also gave credit to Owens for the match's success.