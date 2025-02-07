Kevin Owens Solicits Girl Scout Cookie Sales, Perhaps Revealing WWE Contract Duration

In late-2021, reports indicated that Kevin Owens inked another three-year WWE deal, with Owens himself later implying its expiration date to be January 31, 2025. As of September 2024, Owens had not yet agreed to a new contract with the company. That status has seemingly since changed as the former Universal Champion has now hinted at a contract extension in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"If you guys help support my daughter's Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more," Owens wrote alongside a link to his daughter Élodie's Girl Scout cookie campaign and the tagging of the legendary rock band Bon Jovi. As of this writing, Elodie has less than 100 cookie packages left to sell before reaching her goal of 1,500.

Regarding the specific promise made by Owens in return, the numbers involved suggest that a potential new WWE deal took effect just over one week ago, ahead of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. Furthermore, it suggests that he will remain in the company until at least late-January 2030.

Most recently, Owens battled Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship as well as the winged eagle version of the belt at the Royal Rumble. While Rhodes emerged victorious after slamming Owens through a ladder, both men walked out of the event in rough shape, with "The American Nightmare" sustaining multiple injuries. Following his second major loss to Rhodes, Owens' next steps are unclear.