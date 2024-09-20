Backstage News On WWE Contract Status Of Kevin Owens, Whether AEW Has Interest

While many WWE talent had recently seen their contracts renewed at the last minute, the company now seems to be reaching out in advance to a new crop of talent with imminently expiring contracts, including former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

According to Fightful Select (confirming a report from PWInsider), Owens has been approached by WWE about a new contract, but has yet to re-sign. His contract is likely set to expire at the end of January, as he was reported to have signed a new deal extending three years beyond the expiration of his last contract in January 2022. Owens' longtime friend and tag team partner, Sami Zayn, also signed a new deal in January 2022, which many have speculated was also for three years; as of this writing there has been no reporting about Zayn's contract status. WWE has already re-signed the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, and others.

The news also comes after Ricochet's contract with WWE expired earlier this summer, leading to him joining AEW at the end of August. Fightful claims sources in AEW have indicated a long-held interest in acquiring the former Ring of Honor World Champion, should he ever become available — it's notable that ROH is currently owned by AEW CEO Tony Khan, who has not only kept the promotion alive but frequently pulls from its history for storylines, including the current angle between Bryan Danielson and the newly-returned Nigel McGuinness. Owens has a long history with AEW executives Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, and admitted after signing his current deal that there was some temptation to jump to their promotion. At the time, Owens said the tipping point was Vince McMahon making it clear that he wanted Owens to stay; it's unknown how Owens' impending decision might be impacted by McMahon's abrupt departure earlier this year following allegations of abuse and sex trafficking.

