Video: Nigel McGuinness Calls Out 'Brittle' Bryan Danielson On AEW Grand Slam Silence

After it was announced that Darby Allin wouldn't challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam, instead putting his title shot on the line against Jon Moxley, Nigel McGuinness swooped in, issuing his own challenge to Danielson for that show. There's just one small problem; Danielson's status for the event remains up in the air, as the AEW World Champion hasn't been seen since All Out, where he was betrayed by Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC, with Moxley attempting to suffocate Danielson with a plastic bag.

Alas, that isn't enough to convince McGuiness that his former Ring of Honor rival, and frequent target at the commentary desk, isn't ducking him. That's why McGuinness has taken to social media to try and goad Danielson into the match. On X in the wee hours of Monday morning, McGuinness announced that "The Fragile Countdown" had begun, and told fans to let "Cryin Bryan" know that they wanted to see him and McGuinness wrestle one last time at Grand Slam.

That wasn't all, however, as the post came complete with a video from McGuinness, clad in a shirt that read "Bryan Fears Nigel" and "#AmericanCoward." In the 42 second clip, McGuinness bemoaned the lack of response from "Brittle" Bryan, despite Grand Slam only being 10 days away, and because of that, he was starting "a daily call to action." As in his earlier message, he implored fans to "take to social media" to explain why Danielson was a coward, in the hopes that Danielson would answer the call and give the fans, and McGuinness, the match they wanted.

