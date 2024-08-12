Why Nigel McGuinness Says Feud With AEW's Bryan Danielson Involves Karma & PTSD

Regular viewers of "AEW Collision" will know Nigel McGuinness dislikes Bryan Danielson. The two men once had a rivalry in Ring of Honor, and they were both signed to the WWE in 2009, only for their careers to go in opposite directions, as Danielson became a household name, while McGuinness never wrestled for the company and retired two years later.

Now that McGuinness is in AEW, and medically cleared to wrestle, he was asked on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast about the possibility of one more match with "The American Dragon." "There's so much of it that is out of my control really. It's whether he wants to wrestle me," McGuinness said. "I always thought it was kind of funny. Someone asked him about that time if he'd ever wrestle me again and he said, 'If I ever wrestled Nigel, I'd break his neck.' Then three weeks later he breaks his arm, which I thought was karma."

Not only does McGuinness feel like karma is involved, but he also believes PTSD plays a role, as he believes Danielson felt genuine fear wrestling McGuinness in their famous match in Liverpool, England. "There was a time after he ran my head into the ring post. I rolled back in, blood pouring, looked him in the face, and perhaps the only time I've ever seen true fear in his eyes. So yeah, I think he was having a flashback, PTSD from that. So I make jokes about it, but I don't think he's ever going to wrestle me to be perfectly honest."

