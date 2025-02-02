Two WWE Stars Reported To Be In Rough Shape Following Royal Rumble Event

Aside from a pair of over-the-top-rope spectacles, the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble featured two championship matches, one of which has reportedly left the participants battered and bruised. While speaking on the Royal Rumble post-show, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond provided updates on the statuses of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, the former of whom walked away with both the Undisputed WWE Championship and Winged Eagle title after a grueling ladder match. Unfortunately, Rhodes' win didn't come without some serious physical aftereffects.

"We saw Kevin Owens was in rough shape after the match was complete, but I also have it on good authority that the American Nightmare is dealing with multiple injuries," Redmond said. "I can't confirm the intensity of the severity of those injuries, but I can tell you they are bad enough that Cody will not be addressing the media tonight in the press conference and his in-ring status might be up in the air."

While Rhodes was unable to appear on the post-show press conference, Redmond did confirm that he is still planned to be at the upcoming episode of "WWE SmackDown," which emanates from Memphis, Tennessee. As for Owens, his status for "SmackDown" was not disclosed.

Following his victory over Owens, Rhodes would naturally turn his attention to the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso. With his respective win, Uso has secured himself a title match of his choosing at WrestleMania 41. Uso, of course, has history with Rhodes as they once reigned as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions together. Now, Uso may choose to challenge "The American Nightmare" at WrestleMania 41, or he may choose WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. As Redmond pointed out, however, Rhodes' in-ring status is still unclear right now.