WWE Champ John Cena Names Three Most Interesting Feuds Of Career

John Cena is currently in the final lap of his competitive pro wrestling career. While the veteran is holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, he's still very aware of the path he walked to get to where he is. Cena recently attended the Philadelphia Fan Expo 2025, where he was asked about his top three favorite feuds in WWE.

"Uh, man, I guess our goal as performers is to try to get you guys interested, and I think some of the most interesting ones over the years might have been The Rock. CM Punk. And I, you know, I don't know... The third one I'll leave up to the fans," he said before a fan shouted out "Randy Orton." "Sure, you know what? It's Randy Orton." The champion then compared his history and chemistry with Orton to silent film era comedians, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, as well as "Laverne & Shirley" and "Starsky and Hutch."

Unfortunately for fans and Cena, the story between the Undisputed WWE Champion and the "Legend Killer" officially ended during this year's Backlash Premium Live Event, where Orton failed to dethrone his old rival. Despite this, there's likely still a long path left for Cena before he ultimately hangs up his boots for good, and many more rivals from his past, as well as a few new ones, as "The Champ" potentially proves why he's one of the Greatest Wrestlers of All Time.

