Bully Ray Hopes AEW Star Darby Allin's Everest Plans Included Doing This

Former AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin, recently achieved a lifelong dream by ascending to the top of Mount. Everest, as well as setting a Guinness World Record for the "Highest Kickflip" along the way. Whilst the feats are both outside of wrestling, Bully Ray believes that Allin needs to incorporate it in a storyline upon returning to AEW.

"I hope, and I don't know if he did this or not, and if he did it probably already should've aired, I would have hoped that Darby Allin cut a promo on the top of Mount Everest saying that 'Hey guys, it's Darby, I made it. I'm standing on the top of Mount Everest. Here is the AEW flag. I represent AEW. I did this for me, I did it for the fans, I did it for AEW, and now, you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna climb down Mount Everest. And then you know what I'm gonna do? I'm walking back in the doors of AEW, and no matter who the World Champions is, I'm coming for you. By the way: I hope it's still you Jon Moxley, because I'm gonna beat you and then I'm taking that championship out of the bag that you've been holding hostage for months now, and I'm holding it high in the air and giving it back to the AEW fans,'" Bully expressed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

At the time of writing, there's no timetable for Allin's return to AEW, nor when he'll descend from the mountain as well as how long he'll have to recover before getting back into the ring.

