North American Title Match Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

Ethan Page will be getting another opportunity at Ricky Saints' NXT North American Championship.

Page challenged for the title unsuccessfully at Stand & Deliver in April. But he has continued to endeavor to regain gold and make his fellow former AEW star's life a misery, maintaining that energy during this week's "WWE NXT" as he attacked Saints at ringside. The North American Champion was sat at ringside as three potential challengers, Je'Von Evans, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Sean Legacy fought to curry favor in the title picture.

Towards the closing stretch of the bout, Page jumped the barricade and attacked Saints from behind, with the pair being broken up by security; Evans flew out to meet the cluster of bodies, while Legacy took the win inside the ring. Page and Saints continued to fight one another, brawling with security in order to do so.

Later in the night, General Manager Ava had gathered them inside her office to try and make sense of things. After the pair continued to jaw at one another, Starks said that he would put his title on the line so that he could get his hands on Page. Ava then booked the title match for next week, declaring that it better be the last of the disturbances to the wider show between them. While she didn't comment on when he would get the title shot, Ava did also recognize that Legacy's win in the triple threat has granted him a claim for a title shot down the line.