WWE Star Sami Zayn Praises ROH Tag Team As 'Best' Of All Time

Throughout his 23 years in the wrestling industry, Sami Zayn has competed in countless promotions, but many fans often reminiscence about his time in Ring Of Honor during the late 2010s, where he performed under the name El Generico. Zayn had iconic matches against the likes of Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels and Kevin Steen, now known as Kevin Owens, but he also worked with one of the most respected tag teams in wrestling history; The Briscoes. On Tuesday, Mark Briscoe took to social media to commemorate 25 years since he and his late brother Jay Briscoe debuted together, which led Zayn to label the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions as the greatest duo in history.

"In terms of actual output and body of work over time, I say best tag team of all time."

Jay sadly passed away two years ago after being involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in his hometown of Laurel, Delaware, he was just 38 years of age. Since his passing, AEW and those who have worked closely with Jay have continued to honor his legacy, with Mark always carrying his brother's passion and courage to the ring.

During their time in Ring Of Honor, Zayn and Owens wrestled The Briscoe's on numerous occasions, where both teams often battled each other for the ROH World Tag Team Titles. Although The Briscoes would emerge victorious in many of their first encounters, Zayn and Owens would eventually even the score later in their careers.