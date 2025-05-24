Former Mandy Rose Slams Rumor About Recent WWE Releases, Offers Advice To Free Agents

Back in 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose after a well-received run as the NXT Women's Champion. Because of this, Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — has a sense of kinship with anyone who goes through the same thing. During an episode of her"Power Alphas" podcast on YouTube, she reacted to the news of the recent WWE releases and gave the former talent some advice.

Saccomanno noted that several of the stars released were her friends. She then addressed the rumors that some of the WWE releases were due to talent being lazy, and fired back on behalf of her friends. "A couple of the girls, Cora and Gigi, actually made a comment about it on Twitter, and I like that they spoke up because I think that's BS," she said. "I think it's so stupid, because we've been there and we know, like, how it works when it comes to like releases, like, you can't even sit and say there was, like, a specific reason or, like, make up a reason."

Saccomanno added that there would simply be no time to be lazy in the Performance Center because people are always training all week. "You're putting in the work, some of these girls have been there for a couple of years now at this point," she noted. "You have, like one day off, like Sunday, to like, regroup and all of that. And, like, you're hustling! It's, like, to say that is so stupid." However, when it came to the alleged reason for Braun Strowman's release, Saccomanno said that could be true.