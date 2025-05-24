Former Mandy Rose Slams Rumor About Recent WWE Releases, Offers Advice To Free Agents
Back in 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose after a well-received run as the NXT Women's Champion. Because of this, Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — has a sense of kinship with anyone who goes through the same thing. During an episode of her"Power Alphas" podcast on YouTube, she reacted to the news of the recent WWE releases and gave the former talent some advice.
Saccomanno noted that several of the stars released were her friends. She then addressed the rumors that some of the WWE releases were due to talent being lazy, and fired back on behalf of her friends. "A couple of the girls, Cora and Gigi, actually made a comment about it on Twitter, and I like that they spoke up because I think that's BS," she said. "I think it's so stupid, because we've been there and we know, like, how it works when it comes to like releases, like, you can't even sit and say there was, like, a specific reason or, like, make up a reason."
Saccomanno added that there would simply be no time to be lazy in the Performance Center because people are always training all week. "You're putting in the work, some of these girls have been there for a couple of years now at this point," she noted. "You have, like one day off, like Sunday, to like, regroup and all of that. And, like, you're hustling! It's, like, to say that is so stupid." However, when it came to the alleged reason for Braun Strowman's release, Saccomanno said that could be true.
'When Vince was in charge, Vince kept a lot of talent'
Saccomanno also weighed in on the way TKO is doing business and how handling WWE talent, compared to Vince McMahon. "Like now, with TKO, and how they're hiring people and, you know, maybe they're paying people a little more, which is great for those people, but they have to cut the other ones," she explained, noting that TKO seems to be weighing talent performance more finely than WWE ever did. Additionally, Saccomanno suggested that some wrestlers are now overplaying their hand during contract negotiations and finding out the hard way that TKO and McMahon do business differently.
"You know what the best part is? If you guys are listening out there and you may be in this boat or you may still be in WWE — whatever the case may be — I got the blueprint," she said. "It's about when that call comes, because we all know it will come, and listen? I'm not just surviving, I'm thriving, so, you know who to call." Saccomanno further explained that she's willing to help recent WWE released talent to get back into wrestling or expand their careers and take their talents into other careers.
On top of this, she also admitted that working in WWE can be a blessing but reminded women that the names they make for themselves has equity. "So, don't just come out and take every offer that comes your way," she said. "There are plenty of opportunities, and trust me when I tell you: you will be just fine; they want to make you believe that you can't survive without them."
