WWE Star Lyra Valkyria Explains Why 2025 WrestleMania Moment Was 'A Bit Sad'

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria recently had her first WrestleMania Moment, teaming with her fellow countrywoman, Becky Lynch, to defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Lynch's inclusion was a last-minute change, after Valkyria's initial partner, Bayley, was written off television with an attack.

"[Bayley's removal was] a bit sad because we clicked so well as a tag team," Valkyria told Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" recently. "So it was genuinely hard to have my Mania moment come at an expense. Becky is a big part of the reason I started wrestling. But it was the era of the four horsewomen in NXT. It wasn't just Becky; Bayley was a massive influence as well."

According to the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, she'd quickly built a rapport with Bayley, and felt that the team was cut off, just as it was becoming something special. While Valkyria felt they clicked well in the ring, they were even more compatible outside the ring.

"We only tagged for a couple of weeks, but we hit it off so well outside of the ring," Valkyria gushed. "She's very easy to chat to and get along with, and she's just so personable. You meet Bayley, and you feel like you've known her your whole life. I introduced her to my fiancé, and he was like, I haven't met her before, have I? And I was like, No. And he was like, I feel like I have just from talking to her there."

Valkyria's partnership with Becky Lynch was short-lived, as the group lost the tag titles just the next night, leading to Lynch and Valkyria battling over Valkyria's IC Title, from which Valkyria emerged victorious.