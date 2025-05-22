CMLL Star Answers Mercedes Mone Open Challenge, Will Make AEW Debut On Collision

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be facing Jamie Hayter in the finals of the AEW Women's Owen Hart Cup on Sunday, but on the road to Double or Nothing, she'll put her TBS Title on the line against a multi-time CMLL Mexican National Women's Champion.

CMLL star Reyna Isis answered Mone's open challenge and will get a chance at the AEW TBS Championship on "AEW Collision" on Thursday, marking Isis's AEW debut. This week's "Collision" was moved from Saturday due to the NHL Conference Playoffs airing on TNT, which will see the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Should Mone defeat Isis on Thursday, she will head into Double or Nothing as champion roughly a year to the day that she won the title at the 2024 edition of Double or Nothing. Mone defeated former champion Willow Nightingale in Mone's debut match in AEW.