Booker T Thinks These Two Top WWE Vets Will Be A 'Money Match'

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his "Hall of Fame" podcast to pick what he thinks could be one of the best wrestling programs on the table for WWE. The former champion believes a feud between CM Punk and AJ Styles would be amazing to watch and make lots of money.

Even though Punk and Styles have both been wrestling for over 25 years, outside of a couple of bouts in Ring of Honor, they have never really had a meaningful program against each other.

"I think that's got to be a match that's, you know, a match that's on the radar somewhere down the road. Him and AJ Styles, I'd like to see it. I think that's a money match. I think that's a marquee match anywhere. So, yeah, I could see that happening," Booker T said.

Since his game changing return to WWE in late 2023, Punk has been on fire, getting back to the pipebomb-era Punk that was on top of WWE. Styles, on the other hand, circled around WWE for most of his career, making his name in TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling, before debuting at Royal Rumble 2016.

However, what some fans may forget is the two have had their issues in the past. In 2020, Punk took shots at AJ Styles for staying quiet about racial inequality with a tongue in cheek comment. Styles then fired back with claims that he has no respect for Punk.

Recently, it seems things have smoothed over between the two. But that friction can always be rekindled at the drop of a dime.

