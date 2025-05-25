Roman Reigns Teeth Are Raising Questions

Since embracing the role as the "Tribal Chief" five years ago, several aspects to Roman Reigns' character have changed overtime. Whether it's wrestling without a vest, introducing a red glove, or wearing the ula fala, Reigns has been open to altering his appearance in order to enhance his persona. That said, fans have pointed out that the former Undisputed WWE Champion's attire isn't the only changes he's made over the years, with many noticing his that his teeth have gone through a significant transformation.

Although the WWE Universe have questioned Reigns' teeth in the past, his purely whites were nearly unavoidable at WrestleMania 41 in his match with CM Punk and Seth Rollins last month. Although the contest was arguably the most memorable from the weekend, fans couldn't help but notice that Reigns' teeth were almost too perfect, acting as a distraction from the match itself. Wrestling fans and media alike have continued to speculate where "Tribal Chief" developed his flawless smile, with many suggesting that he obtained porcelain veneers, which are custom-made shells that are bonded to the front surface of the teeth. In addition, others have proposed that Reigns underwent a Hollywood smile makeover, which is a cosmetic dental procedure, or has acquired multiple tooth implants. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old started his WWE career with multiple teeth issues that weren't necessarily his fault.