Roman Reigns Teeth Are Raising Questions
Since embracing the role as the "Tribal Chief" five years ago, several aspects to Roman Reigns' character have changed overtime. Whether it's wrestling without a vest, introducing a red glove, or wearing the ula fala, Reigns has been open to altering his appearance in order to enhance his persona. That said, fans have pointed out that the former Undisputed WWE Champion's attire isn't the only changes he's made over the years, with many noticing his that his teeth have gone through a significant transformation.
Although the WWE Universe have questioned Reigns' teeth in the past, his purely whites were nearly unavoidable at WrestleMania 41 in his match with CM Punk and Seth Rollins last month. Although the contest was arguably the most memorable from the weekend, fans couldn't help but notice that Reigns' teeth were almost too perfect, acting as a distraction from the match itself. Wrestling fans and media alike have continued to speculate where "Tribal Chief" developed his flawless smile, with many suggesting that he obtained porcelain veneers, which are custom-made shells that are bonded to the front surface of the teeth. In addition, others have proposed that Reigns underwent a Hollywood smile makeover, which is a cosmetic dental procedure, or has acquired multiple tooth implants. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old started his WWE career with multiple teeth issues that weren't necessarily his fault.
Reigns' Battle With Leukemia Led To Tooth Decay
By comparison, Reigns' teeth look almost unrecognizable before his heel turn in 2020, with the enhanced color of each tooth not being the only adjustment he made to his smile. Reigns suffered from crooked teeth, large gaps, and tooth decay, all of which he seemingly has addressed within recent years. During the late 2010s, fans were vocal about Reigns' set of teeth, often finding humor in his unusual smile and poking fun at his on-screen appearance. However, much of the WWE Universe was unaware that tooth decay is a side effect of chemotherapy.
At just 22 years of age, Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008, but thankfully he was in remission ahead of becoming a WWE star. However, 10 years later Reigns would announce on "WWE Raw" that his leukemia had returned, and was forced to vacate the Universal Championship so he could undergo treatment. Once again, Reigns' leukemia went into remission and he has resumed his career in professional wrestling at a more limited capacity, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the 15-year WWE veteran not only tended to his teeth to make them whiter, but perhaps to treat any side effects from his ongoing battle with leukemia.