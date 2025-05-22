AEW's Kenny Omega Comments On Rossy Ogawa Body-Shaming Current Marigold World Champion

Controversial Japanese wrestling promoter Rossy Ogawa raised the ire of fans recently, when he said that Marigold World Champion, Utami Hayashishita, needed to develop a more "toned body." Many fans have called out Ogawa for body-shaming the world champion of his new promotion, including one of Ogawa's chief critics, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

"That's very odd," Omega said on a recent Twitch stream. "Funny thing is, I remember comments that I had made on this chat...people attacked me, instantly. How dare I say anything bad about Rossy."

Omega had previously hinted at animosity towards Ogawa last year, saying that no matter how much Ogawa seemingly atones for missteps, he continues to behave in the same way over and over again. Omega also wondered if he wasn't clear enough about his issues with Rossy Ogawa.

"Someone like Rossy does a good job of revealing himself to the world on his own, and soon enough, whether he goes full mask-off on his own...the writing will be on the wall," Omega said. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion thinks that promoters like Rossy make wrestling a negative thing, even though they provide a platform to wrestlers.

"I can never take [the opportunities he's given wrestlers] away from him," Omega admitted. "It's the same thing that Vince McMahon did for a lot of people...What we do in the ring is not a reflection of our boss and bosses...A lot of time performers don't know where the money comes from...For someone like Utami, who's a credible performer in the ring and has had a number of wonderful matches in STARDOM and Marigold as well. Would I want the rug to be pulled out from under her?...Absolutely not."

Omega belives Marigold is bigger than Ogawa, and doesn't need him to succeed.

"He is but one man. That's it," Omega said. "Marigold is a collection of incredible talent that have yet to find their stride. I think the best is yet to come for them."