AEW's Kenny Omega On Working For Marigold Boss Rossy Ogawa: 'I Would Be Very Hesitant'

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has addressed former STARDOM boss Rossy Ogawa's launching of new promotion Dream Star Fighting Marigold. Ogawa was dismissed by STARDOM's parent company, Bushiroad, in February under allegations of talent poaching for a new Joshi promotion, eventually leading to the unveiling of Marigold earlier this month.

Omega spent a significant portion of his career in Japan, wrestling for both NJPW and DDT before making his way to AEW in 2019, and has been instrumental in seeing Joshi stars such as Riho and Hikaru Shida make their way to the US. And while he was reluctant to offer specifics, Omega shared during a Twitch stream why he would be hesitant to praise Ogawa with what he knows of him.

"I'll put it this way ... Rossy's Rossy. He's done this song and dance for his entire life. A leopard can't change its [spots] ... If you like him, you like him," he said. "I've got the actual inside track. Whatever you guys hear in the dirt sheets from American journalists who've got no f***ing clue otherwise. They can say what they want. From someone who lived it, breathed, who has very close friends in the industry. I don't mean necessarily the wrestling industry ... I mean the government issued press. The information they know ... I'm just going to leave it at that. I would say don't be so quick to listen to praise for that individual because someday, I'm not sure when it will be, maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but someday, people will know the truth ... A lot of the higher-ups in Japan, they know exactly what kind of business he's up to. And what he's been up to for decades."

