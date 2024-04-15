Former Stardom Executive Rossy Ogawa Unveils First Look At New Promotion

2024 has been quite the year for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa. On February 5, it was announced that he had been let go from Bushiroad, STARDOM's parent company, on the grounds that he was trying to poach talent for a new promotion. Rather than shying away from things, Ogawa admitted that he was starting a new company, which has now been unveiled.

Ogawa's new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold, was officially announced via a press conference earlier today. The press conference also confirmed the first class of roster members, which included a number of former STARDOM performers who had allowed their contracts to expire at the end of March to stay loyal to Ogawa. These performers were Giulia, Utami Hayashishita, Mai Sakurai, MIRAI, Yuzuki, Nanae Takahashi, and former Ice Ribbon performer Nao Ishikawa.

Fans won't have to wait long to see what Marigold will look like as the inaugural event will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on May 20, with the "Grand Opening Wars" tour following on until June 26. The featured bout of the first event will be a tag team match pitting Giulia and a mystery partner against former WWE Superstar Sareee and a mystery partner of her own. Wrestlers from the Actwres Girl'Z were also in attendance for the press conference and were all asked to wrestle for Marigold, with Ogawa himself giving his blessing. They also took a picture with the inaugural Marigold roster to close the press conference.

Giulia might not be around for long as she has reportedly already agreed to join WWE once she has fulfilled her commitments. She appeared alongside Ogawa at the "NXT" Stand and Deliver event over WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend.