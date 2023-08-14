Asuka: 'Stardom Is An Organization That Was Created To Defeat Me'

WWE star Asuka has hit out at Japanese women's promotion STARDOM over a series of tweets, where she stated that the promotion was created to defeat and destroy her.

The "WWE SmackDown" star launched a scathing attack at STARDOM on Twitter, citing that a "former editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Weekly" has revealed in the past that the promotion disliked her.

"Stardom is an organization that was created to defeat me. It is an organization that was created to destroy me personally. But they failed to defeat me. I don't know what happened to them after that because I came to America," said the former WWE Women's Championship.

— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023

She sounded off on not just STARDOM, but also highlighted how the Japanese media was unfair towards her during her time in Japan. Asuka said the Japanese media tried to bring her down and she had to fight them all by herself.

The Japanese star also credited the likes of Triple H, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch for being by her side in WWE, calling them her "comrade in arms." She concluded by saying that the attacks on her were made before she moved to the US and that STARDOM is now a different organization. But she expressed concern for two of the promotion's stars – Syuri and Mina Shirakawa.

— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 14, 2023

Asuka made the switch to the US in 2011, wrestling in the American indie scene, before signing with WWE in 2015. She wrestled for the likes of DDT Pro-Wrestling and JWP Joshi Puroresu in Japan, but never stepped into a STARDOM ring. STARDOM was formed in 2010, a year before Asuka left Japan for the US.