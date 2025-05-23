Paragon Vs. Don Callis Family Trios Match Added To AEW Double Or Nothing On Collision

The Paragon trio of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong will take on the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander at AEW Double or Nothing.

Cole and Callis were both on commentary during this week's pre-taped "AEW Collision" airing on Thursday night, jibing back and forth as Fletcher emerged for his match against Jay Lethal; Lethal was emphasized as Cole's friend on commentary, with Fletcher going on to win and Takeshita and Fletcher emerging to ambush Lethal after the bell. Cole left his commentary position as O'Reilly and Strong came down the ramp to make the save, leading into their tag team match against the Grizzled Young Veterans.

The Paragon defeated GYV in that subsequent match, with Cole making the challenge to Callis and his family afterward for a trios match at Double or Nothing this weekend. Alexander re-emerged later during the show for his match against AR Fox, also picking up the win before Callis officially accepted the challenge and warned Cole that the "Walking Weapon" would stretch him. Tony Khan has since taken to social media with the official match graphic, confirming the 10th match for Sunday's event.

Cole is the currently reigning TNT Champion in his first reign, having made just won title defense since dethroning Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty in April. This will be his first match since defending against Claudio Castagnoli on "Collision" just a week and a half after winning the title.