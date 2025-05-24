Giulia Beats Zelina Vega & Charlotte Flair On WWE SmackDown For MITB Ladder Match Spot

Giulia secured the fourth spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match during "WWE SmackDown."

The former NXT Women's Champion was making her in-ring debut on "SmackDown" after it was announced that she had signed with the brand last week, following a brief main roster stint with "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 41. But she would be facing stiff competition in Tiffany Stratton's WrestleMania challenger, Charlotte Flair, and the reigning Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega, in a triple threat to determine the next Money in the Bank qualifier.

Giulia and Flair faced off at the starting bell, with Vega then looking to get involved before Flair cast her out of the ring. Vega returned to the fray to get a roll-up pin attempt in on Giulia, but the fall was broken by Flair, who was then caught with a hurricanrana in return. Vega landed a second one on Giulia, only for Flair to return to the fold and hit a Fallaway Slam. Flair threw Giulia into Vega, removing the United States Champion from the equation; Giulia assumed control, catching Flair in a neck crank before they entered a striking exchange in the middle of the ring.

The three competitors would continue to go back and forth, with Flair working the anchor role in extended stretches against Giulia, intertwined with moments of Vega fighting back into things. Flair had Giulia set up for the Figure-Eight Leglock, only for Vega to deliver a meteora to Flair and a Code Red to Giulia; she went for the pin, but Flair returned to break it up. Flair then had Vega locked into the Figure-Four, looking to bridge and make it the Figure-Eight, only to be halted by a double-foot stomp from Giulia off of the top rope. Giulia then connected with the Northern Lights Bomb to Vega in the middle of the ring to win the match and qualify.